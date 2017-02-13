Chelsea can "see the light at the end of the tunnel" for title hopes - Cahill

Gary Cahill has said Premier League leaders Chelsea can "see the light at the end of the tunnel" after they stretched the gap at the top of the table to 10 points.

Despite being held to a 1-1 draw against Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday, Liverpool's win against Tottenham meant the gap between first and second was widened even further.

Manchester City can close the gap on Chelsea to eight points with a win against Bournemouth on Monday, but Cahill believes the Premier League trophy is moving into view.

"There's 13 games left so we'll chalk them off, hopefully with the right result," the England defender said to ChelseaTV.

"We can see the light at the end of the tunnel in a way, but it's been a reminder [at Burnley] that it's not going to be easy to cross the line."

Chelsea took an early lead against Burnley through Pedro but Robbie Brady levelled the scoring with a sublime free-kick mid-way through the first half.

All but one of Burnley's 30 points this season have come at home and Cahill admitted the game was much harder than they expected.

"It was freezing cold, snowing, the pitch was average, it was going to be one of those games," he said.

"It was a tough game when we had to roll our sleeves up and do the dirty stuff as well as trying to play football.

"We knew it was always going to be a tough game. Sometimes you have to dig in at places like this to get the point and maybe it is an important point, we'll have to wait and see.

"Every game's tough in different ways, so let's hope it's a vital point for us."