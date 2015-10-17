Chelsea can still make top four - Mancini

Chelsea can still make the top four and qualify for the Champions League, according to Inter coach Roberto Mancini.

Premier League champions Chelsea have endured a horrendous start to their title defence, 10 points adrift of leaders Manchester City after eight rounds.

Mourinho has come under fire for Chelsea's poor start, but Mancini believes the Londoners will come good.

"I think Chelsea are like [Serie A champions] Juventus [who are sitting in the bottom half of the table]," Mancini said.

"They had problems at the start of the season, but, for me, they will come up in two or three months.

"They have a good team and a good manager. I don't think they will have a problem to get a Champions League position."