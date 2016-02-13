Chelsea captain Terry doubful for PSG clash
John Terry is an injury doubt for Chelsea's Champions League last-16 clash with Paris-Saint Germain after limping off against Newcastle.
Terry hobbled off in the 38th minute having landed awkwardly in a challenge with Newcastle striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.
There was little else to concern Guus Hiddink's team as they raced into a 3-0 lead inside 17 minutes against relegation-threatened opponents at Stamford Bridge.
But Terry's injury means Hiddink could be particularly light at centre-back for Tuesday's last-16 first leg in Paris after Kurt Zouma injured his ACL in last weekend's 1-1 draw with Manchester United.
