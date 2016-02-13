Chelsea captain Terry doubful for PSG clash

Chelsea could be without captain John Terry for their Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain after he limped off during the first half of Saturday's match against Newcastle United.

Terry hobbled off in the 38th minute having landed awkwardly in a challenge with Newcastle striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.

There was little else to concern Guus Hiddink's team as they raced into a 3-0 lead inside 17 minutes against relegation-threatened opponents at Stamford Bridge.

But Terry's injury means Hiddink could be particularly light at centre-back for Tuesday's last-16 first leg in Paris after Kurt Zouma injured his ACL in last weekend's 1-1 draw with Manchester United.