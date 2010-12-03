Chelsea champions for charity activities

The findings by the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) showed that the Chelsea squad took part in 1,145 activities throughout the 2009/10 season - 465 more than the second-placed club and almost three times the league average.

Chelsea captain and PFA representative John Terry expressed his pleasure at topping the survey for the second time in three years.

“Everyone at the club knows how important it is to put something back into our communities at home and abroad. All the players take our role extremely seriously and it’s great this work has been recognised again,” he said.

“We all love seeing the kids in their school, down at the training ground or meeting them in the dressing room and tunnel after the game - it’s very humbling to hear their stories and we’re proud to be able to help.”

PFA Chief Executive Gordon Taylor OBE also welcomed the results of the poll and believes it shows that football players don’t always deserve the criticism they receive.

“Players get a lot of criticism, much of it underserved. These figures show just how much they put back in their community and how involved they are in the clubs’ Corporate Social Responsibility activities,” he said.

“The PFA congratulate Chelsea once again for their outstanding community activities and in particular the players for their commitment to support in this vital area of their work."

Chelsea work with two charity partners including Help a London Child and Right to Play and give over £1 million to charity every year. The Stamford Bridge side also launched a new community day which gives terminally ill youngsters the chance to meet the players on matchdays.

By Vaishali Bhardwaj