Chelsea charged over players crowding referee

Chelsea have been hit with a charge by the Football Association (FA) after the club's players crowded around match officials.

At half-time in Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Huddersfield Town at Stamford Bridge, players including Pedro, Cesc Fabregas and Cesar Azpilicueta angrily confronted referee Lee Mason.

The official awarded Chelsea a corner in the closing seconds of the first half but blew for the interval before the Blues took the set-piece.

The FA confirmed on Thursday Chelsea have been charged following the incident.

"Chelsea have been charged with failing to ensure their players and/or officials conducted themselves in an orderly fashion," said the FA statement.

"The incident occurred at half-time of [Wednesday's] game against Huddersfield Town. Chelsea have until 1800 BST on Tuesday May 15 to respond to the charge."

The draw guaranteed Huddersfield's Premier League survival, while Chelsea need Liverpool to slip up against Brighton and Hove Albion if they are to qualify for the Champions League on the final day of the season.