Chelsea could be top by February - Amelia

New Chelsea goalkeeper Marco Amelia is sure the champions can improve and claims they will be near the top of the Premier League table by February.

Jose Mourinho's side have failed to get their title defence off to a convincing start and occupy 16th position following two wins from their first eight games.

As a result, Chelsea are 10 points adrift of leaders Manchester City, but the 33-year-old shot-stopper - who completed a free transfer to Stamford Bridge last week - has no doubt they can still mount a challenge to retain their crown.

"I hope to win. I want to win. I'm a winner. I've won [titles] at all the teams I've played for in my career," Amelia told Chelsea TV.

"Now it is a strange situation for Chelsea but I think we can do better.

"And Chelsea, in January or February, will be with the top team of the season."

Chelsea will aim to get their season back on track with a win when they host Aston Villa on Saturday.