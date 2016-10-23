Chelsea 'dominant from first minute to last' - Cahill

Gary Cahill hailed Chelsea's performance in their 4-0 drubbing of Manchester United as one where his side "dominated from the first minute to the last".

Cahill, captaining Chelsea in John Terry's absence, grabbed Chelsea's second goal with a close-range finish after Pedro had given the Blues the lead within 30 seconds.

It is Chelsea's third consecutive Premier League win, and Antonio Conte's men have now scored nine goals without reply across those games after Eden Hazard and N'Golo Kante added second-half strikes.

Cahill said his side were pleased with another win, and even more so with the performance.

"Winning the game is the most important thing but the performance today was fantastic," Cahill told Sky Sports.

"We dominated from the first minute to the last and it was a really impressive performance from us.

"I couldn't miss from there," Cahill added, speaking about his strike. "I'm delighted to get a goal. It was a decent moment in the game.

"The performance that went with the three points was the most pleasing thing."

Fellow goalscorer Hazard echoed Cahill's glowing assessment of Chelsea's display.

"It gives [us] a lot of confidence, we start well. We deserved to win. We dominated the game from the first minute to the end. For the fans, for us, it's a great afternoon," he said.

"It's a big game and we lost two big games this season against Liverpool and Arsenal and for the fans that means a lot.

"Today I did well, the whole team did well. In football the most important thing is three points. We have a lot of confidence now we have won three games in a row."