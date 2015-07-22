Chelsea fans handed football banning orders

Four Chelsea fans accused of refusing to allow a black man to board a Paris Metro train have been banned from attending football matches for up to five years.

Richard Barklie from Northern Ireland, along with Joshua Parsons and William Simpson from Surrey, was handed a five-year banning order, while Jordan Munday of Kent was banned for three years.

The incident, which took place in February, saw a number of Chelsea supporters deny Souleymane Sylla access to a train while also chanting songs of a racist nature.

Chelsea subsequently suspended a number of fans and five have now been dealt with by the courts.

Another Chelsea fan, Dean Callis of Islington, had earlier been served a five-year ban.