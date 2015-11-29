Chelsea felt like 'a small team' to Tottenham - Pochettino

Chelsea felt like "a small team" to Tottenham in their encounter at White Hart Lane, according to the hosts' manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Spurs had the majority of possession in the meeting with the defending Premier League champions but there was nothing to separate the sides in a 0-0 draw.

Chelsea mustered only one shot on target throughout the game and the Argentine feels his side showed they can more than compete with the best.

"We played the defending champions and it is good that you get the feeling that Chelsea was a small team and Tottenham feel they can win every game," he said.

"It's not easy. We are one of the younger teams in the Premier League.

"We need to keep working hard because there's only been 14 games and today it's too early to talk about the end of the season.

"I think we created enough chances to score. Chelsea only had one shot on target in the second half from Hazard, so I think we deserved more.

"Chelsea played one of their best games of the season, and I think that when you make the effort we showed today – and the maturity – you have to be happy with the players."

Tottenham lost Ryan Mason to injury during the second half and the manager hopes the midfielder will not be ruled out long term.

"We will assess him tomorrow and we will see, but we hope that it's not a big issue. He has a problem in his ankle," Pochettino added.