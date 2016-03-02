Chelsea form has Hiddink eyeing European spot

Chelsea boss Guus Hiddink has set his sights on a European place after his team made it three consecutive Premier League victories with a win at Norwich City.

The Blues battled to a 2-1 triumph over the relegation candidates at Carrow Road on Tuesday, with Kenedy and Diego Costa scoring in the first half before Nathan Redmond's pulled one back for the hosts after the break.

Chelsea are unbeaten in 11 league games since Hiddink's arrival and have moved up to eighth in the table, putting them in a position to fight for continental qualification over their final 10 games.

"Now with the ambition of Chelsea we must set a new target and see what we can do in the direction of Europe," Hiddink said to Sky Sports.

"We have now won a few games in a row and we have to keep on winning.

"If everyone is on board and there are no big injuries, we would like to go as high as possible towards the European spots."

Chelsea host Stoke City on Saturday before the crucial second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Paris Saint-Germain at Stamford Bridge on March 9.