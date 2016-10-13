Chelsea grant Willian compassionate leave

Chelsea have granted attacking midfielder Willian compassionate leave after the Brazil international's mother passed away.

Willian scored in Chelsea's last Premier League game at Hull City, dedicating the goal to his mother, who was receiving treatment for cancer.

He is unlikely to feature in Saturday's match with champions Leicester City, having reportedly returned to Brazil for his mother's funeral.

Chelsea released a statement on Thursday, lending support to their player.

It read: "All of us at Chelsea Football Club are sending our love and deepest condolences to Willian and his family after the passing of his mother."