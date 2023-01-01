Chelsea have now won only one of their last seven Premier League games

Chelsea's 1-1 draw away to Nottingham Forest on Sunday means the Blues have won only one of their last seven Premier League fixtures.

Graham Potter's side went on a miserable run of five Premier League matches without a win prior to the World Cup, with defeats against Brighton, Arsenal and Newcastle coming after draws at Brentford and at home to Manchester United.

The Blues ended that streak with a 2-0 win over Bournemouth on December 27, but suffered more disappointment on Sunday as they were held 1-1 at the City Ground.

Chelsea went ahead in the first half through Raheem Sterling, but had to settle for a point after Serge Aurier levelled for the Reds after 63 minutes.

Potter's reign started with three consecutive wins in the Premier League, but he has now won only four from 10 in the competition since leaving Brighton in September.

That leaves Chelsea down in eighth place after 16 games, seven points behind Manchester United in fourth.