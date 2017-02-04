Chelsea have won nothing yet - Kante warning after Arsenal demolition

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante rejected suggestions the Premier League title race is over despite playing his part in an authoritative 3-1 win over Arsenal.

Marcos Alonso, Eden Hazard and Cesc Fabregas were on target to stretch the advantage enjoyed by Antonio Conte's men over their third-place opponents to 12 points.

Victories for Tottenham and Liverpool this weekend would edge them fractionally closer to the division's dominant force.

Kante, a champion with Leicester City last season, was identified as Chelsea's key man before the match by Gunners boss Arsene Wenger and he did not disappoint as he and Nemanja Matic conclusively won the midfield battle.

Nevertheless, the 25-year-old France international did not feel he and his team-mates were at their best.

"It wasn't the best we have played but it was important for us," Kante told BBC Sport.

"The title is not finished, a lot of things could happen."

The prospect of becoming a back-to-back title winner was something Kante conceded was not on his radar when playing his trade for relative minnows Caen in his homeland two years ago.

"When I was in France I just wanted to achieve the ambition of staying in French Ligue 1," he added. "I didn't expect to one day win a title.

"Last year what we did was amazing, this year we have not won anything."