Chelsea name their price for selling Eden Hazard to Real Madrid – report

A move to the Bernabeu is likely this summer with Hazard’s contract running out in 2020, and Independent sources say both clubs expect a move this summer.

The matter at hand for Chelsea now is getting the biggest transfer fee possible from Madrid – and the report says they will hold out for over £100m from Los Blancos, who face a summer rebuild under Zinedine Zidane.

Madrid did not replace Cristiano Ronaldo last summer and have paid the price with a limp La Liga campaign and premature exit in the Champions League.

Widespread reports suggest that the Spanish giants will spend big this summer to catch up, and Hazard has long been among their top transfer targets.

Up until this point, however, it has been suggested that Madrid president Florentino Perez was willing to pay €100m for the player who manager Zidane hailed last week as “a player who I have always rated”.

Hazard has 14 goals and 12 assists in the Premier League this season.

