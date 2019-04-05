Zinedine Zidane has his say on Eden Hazard's future

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane gave a rather cryptic answer when quizzed about his opinion of Eden Hazard.

The Chelsea forward has been persistently linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer, and revealed earlier this year that he has made a decision on his future.

Hazard is the only player in the Premier League to hit double figures for goals (14) and assists (12) this season.

SEE ALSO Why is nobody talking about Eden Hazard for the PFA Player of the Year award?

Speaking at his most recent press conference, Zidane said: "I will not give my personal opinion of Hazard – that we will do at the end of this season or at the beginning of the next one".

The Frenchman did, however, admit that Hazard was "a player who I have always rated, who has played in France, and I saw a lot of. He is a fantastic player."

Hazard will have 12 months left on his current contract at the end of the season, leaving Chelsea with one final summer to cash in on the 28-year-old or risk losing him for nothing.

THEN READ...

QUIZ! Can you name the 29 managers who’ve taken charge of three or more Premier League clubs?

LIST What you NEED to know about the possible Champions League reforms