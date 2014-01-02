Chelsea new boy Traore loaned to Vitesse

The Burkina Faso midfielder, 18, completed his move to Chelsea from Association Jeunes Espoirs De Bobo-Dioulasso on Wednesday, after impressing on trial during a pre-season tour of Asia.

He will now spend the remainder of the campaign at Vitesse, who sit second in the Eredivisie.

Traore will link up with a host of other Chelsea players in Arnhem, although Gael Kakuta and Sam Hutchinson have been recalled from their spells at the Dutch club.

Lucas Piazon, Patrick van Aanholt, Christian Atsu and Cristian Cuevas are also on loan at Vitesse from Chelsea, with all but the latter having featured frequently this season.

A short statement from Chelsea on Thursday confirmed Traore "heads to the Netherlands to gain first-team experience."

The 18-year-old has 11 caps for Burkina Faso to his name, and featured for his country at the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations.