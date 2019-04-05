Chelsea preparing bid after Brazilian youngster impresses Blues scout – report

The Blues have an uncertain summer ahead of them as they wait on the result of their appeal against a two-window transfer ban imposed by FIFA for breaking rules over the signing of under-18 players.

However, ESPN FC has reported that the club scouted 21-year-old defensive midfielder Guimaraes during his club’s 3-0 win over Boca Juniors in the Copa Libertadores on Wednesday.

No offer has been made yet and Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk also had their chief scout present at the game to cast an eye over the Brazilian, but the outlet says sources have confirmed interest from Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea’s appeal against their transfer ban will be heard by FIFA’s Appeal Committee on April 11, but they could take it to the Court of Arbitration for Sport if they are rejected.

The report says that Inter Milan had an offer for Guimaraes turned down at the start of the year, while other European clubs like Napoli, Milan and Lille have also sent scouts to watch his progress.

Paranaense have inserted a £34 million release clause into the youngster’s contract, meaning he is within Chelsea’s budget regardless of whether they finish in the top four.

Guimaraes has scored four goals in 52 appearances for his club since joining from Audax in May 2017.

