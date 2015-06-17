Chelsea, Real, Bayern and City asked to reveal Neymar bids

A host of top European clubs have been asked by the Spanish National Court to disclose their bids for Neymar as part of investigations into the Brazilian's move to Barcelona.

The Spanish champions are already set to stand trial over allegations of a misappropriation of funds in relation to the signing of the former Santos man in 2013.

The 23-year-old was officially signed for €57.1million but it was later claimed that the total cost was around €95.1m, with the vast majority alleged to be tied up in bonus payments and agency fees paid to the player's father.

Brazilian company DIS, which owned 40 per cent of the player's federal rights, has now filed a complaint against Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu and predecessor Sandro Rosell, as well as Neymar and his father.

Santos and their former directors Luis Alvaro de Oliveira and Odilio Rodrigues will also be investigated.

Following the complaint, judge Jose de la Mata has ordered Chelsea, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Manchester City to reveal "copies of bids or transfer proposals for Neymar while at Santos" between 2009 and 2013.

The ongoing saga continues to prove a blight on the European champions, who deny any wrongdoing.