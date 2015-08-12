Chelsea refuse to comment on Carneiro role

Chelsea have refused to comment on reports doctor Eva Carneiro will lose her place on the bench following criticism from Jose Mourinho.

The Chelsea boss was unimpressed with his medical team after Eden Hazard was treated late in last weekend's 2-2 Premier League draw with Swansea City, the Belgium international having to leave the field as a result.

That left the defending champions down to nine men after Thibaut Courtois' earlier sending off, leading to Mourinho questioning his medical team's understanding of the game.

His comments led to a raft of support for Carneiro, but she is reportedly set to be absent from the dugout when Chelsea face Manchester City on Sunday.

It is said that Carneiro will be replaced for the trip to the Etihad Stadium, such was Mourinho's ire at her actions.

When contacted by Omnisport, Chelsea declined to comment on an "internal staffing matter".

Mourinho said after the champions' opening-day clash with Garry Monk's side: "I was unhappy with my medical staff. They were impulsive and naive,

"Whether you are a kit man, doctor or secretary on the bench you have to understand the game."