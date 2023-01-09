Chelsea report: Blues reach Joao Felix agreement

Chelsea have verbally agreed a deal to bring Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid to west London to salvage their season.

The fee is believed to be in the region of €11million (£9.68m), as the Blues – currently sitting 10th in the Premier League and dumped out of the third round of the FA Cup 4-0 by Manchester City – look to kickstart the Graham Potter era with a big-name buy.

Stamford Bridge has been busy this month already. David Datro Fofana of Molde has joined in attack, while Benoit Badiashile has been signed from Monaco as defensive cover.

Chelsea boss Graham Potter has already welcomed two first-teamers to the club this month (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to The Athletic's (opens in new tab) David Ornstein, Chelsea have stolen a march on their rivals, with Arsenal and Manchester United apparently both interested in adding Felix to their squads this month.

"A deal has not been signed," Ornstein notes, "but if all goes to plan he will be followed into the west London club by more reinforcements this month. They are especially keen to revitalise their attack."

Felix joined Atletico Madrid in 2019 for a nine-figure fee, replacing the Barcelona-bound Antoine Griezmann in the second striker role behind a more traditional No.9. But the Portuguese has struggled for consistency under Diego Simeone, with El Cholo even having to deny at one stage that he'd fallen out with his star (opens in new tab).

With Griezmann now back in the capital, Atleti were keen to let the player leave on loan this month in order to get more game time and play himself into form. Felix played well for Portugal in spells in Qatar at the World Cup.

Diego Simeone reportedly doesn't get on with Joao Felix (Image credit: Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

The Mail (opens in new tab) recently claimed that talks between Atletico and Arsenal had taken place with the Spaniards demanding €13m for the privilege of taking their No.7 on loan.

Felix is valued by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab) to be worth around €50m.

Chelsea are among a number of clubs linked with a move for Brighton's Argentine World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister, but the midfielder says he is in no haste to leave the Seagulls (opens in new tab).

The Blues have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Enzo Fernandez, with Benfica refusing to budge on their asking price (opens in new tab).

Meanwhile, Celtic's Josip Juranovic and Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries are said to have been identified as potential right-back targets (opens in new tab), with Reece James out injured again.