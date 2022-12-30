Chelsea report: Blues identify two defensive targets to replace injured Reece James

Chelsea have identified two potential defensive targets for the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Blues are looking to bolster their options at the back next month after Reece James suffered a knee injury during their 2-0 victory over Bournemouth (opens in new tab) in midweek.

That win saw Graham Potter's side move to within six points of the top four, while they have a game in hand on some of the teams above them in the Premier League table (opens in new tab).

And Chelsea (opens in new tab) are looking to boost their chances of Champions League qualification by adding further strength in depth to their squad in January.

Celtic (opens in new tab) right-back Josip Juranovic is one player on Graham Potter's wish list, according to a report by Sky Sports (opens in new tab).

Barcelona (opens in new tab) have also been credited with an interest in the Croatia international, who was part of Zlatko Dalic's squad at World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Meanwhile La Gazzetta dello Sport (opens in new tab) writes that Chelsea are keeping close tabs on Denzel Dumfries, the Inter and Netherlands wing-back.

Dumfries, who is valued at £24.8m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab), has also been scouted by Manchester United (opens in new tab), who could sell Aaron Wan-Bissaka at the start of 2023.

Chelsea could be set for a busy month in the transfer market, with the west London outfit thought to be in pole position to sign Enzo Fernandez from Benfica (opens in new tab).

Chelsea will return to action against Nottingham Forest (opens in new tab) this weekend, before they do battle with Manchester City (opens in new tab) in a crunch clash next Thursday.

