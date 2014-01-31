Chelsea sign defender Zouma from Saint-Etienne
Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Saint-Etienne defender Kurt Zouma on a five-and-a-half-year contract.
The France Under-21 international had been linked with a switch to Stamford Bridge throughout the January transfer window, and the Premier League club confirmed the deal for an undisclosed fee on Friday.
Zouma will remain with Ligue 1 outfit Saint-Etienne on loan until the end of the season, before moving to Chelsea ahead of the 2014-15 campaign.
Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho confirmed last week that he had opened dialogue with Zouma, saying: "Chelsea thinks about the future ... and when we have permission, as we did in this case, we contact the player."
Zouma has made 52 Ligue 1 appearances for Saint-Etienne to date, scoring four goals.
