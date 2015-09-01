Chelsea sign Nantes defender Djilobodji

Chelsea have bolstered their defensive ranks with the signing of Senegal international Papy Djilobodji from Ligue 1 outfit Nantes.

The 26-year-old arrives at Stamford Bridge on a four-year contract, with Nantes confirming the deal on Tuesday.

Chelsea are known to have been chasing defensive reinforcements during the transfer window and were linked with a big-money move for Everton's John Stones.

However, the Goodison Park club held firm in their valuation of the former Barnsley centre-back, apparently putting paid to any Chelsea plans to snare the 21-year-old.

Having been a reported target for Sunderland and West Brom earlier in the transfer window, Djlobodji suddenly found himself the focus of Jose Mourinho's attentions.

And the 12-times capped player has now sealed a move to west London for a fee thought to be around £3million.