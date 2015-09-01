Chelsea sign Nantes defender Djilobodji
Nantes defender Papy Djilobodji has been signed by Premier League champions Chelsea.
Chelsea have bolstered their defensive ranks with the signing of Senegal international Papy Djilobodji from Ligue 1 outfit Nantes.
The 26-year-old arrives at Stamford Bridge on a four-year contract, with Nantes confirming the deal on Tuesday.
Chelsea are known to have been chasing defensive reinforcements during the transfer window and were linked with a big-money move for Everton's John Stones.
However, the Goodison Park club held firm in their valuation of the former Barnsley centre-back, apparently putting paid to any Chelsea plans to snare the 21-year-old.
Having been a reported target for Sunderland and West Brom earlier in the transfer window, Djlobodji suddenly found himself the focus of Jose Mourinho's attentions.
And the 12-times capped player has now sealed a move to west London for a fee thought to be around £3million.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.