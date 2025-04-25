Chelsea eyeing shock move for Fulham flop: report
Chelsea are almost always in the hat when there’s a prospect of a transfer, but this one will catch a few by surprise
Chelsea are thought to be weighing up a move for a star who struggled at Fulham.
Rarely a transfer story passes by without the Blues finding their name in the hat, and that doesn’t appear to be slowing down this summer.
The west London club still have midfield signings from last summer struggling to get a look in, but they still want more.
Chelsea linked to current Napoli star
Since Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital took over Chelsea, the club have tended to spend considerable sums on young prospects, tying them down to lengthy contracts to build value.
But their link to a current Napoli midfielder, who has struggled in the Premier League previously, seems to buck that trend.
According to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, Chelsea are leading the chase for Azzurri man Frank Anguissa.
Fans in England may remember the Cameroon international from his time at Fulham from 2018 to 2021, where he struggled to stamp his name on the Premier League, and was part of the Cottagers side relegated in the 2020/21 season.
Things have perked up considerably for the 29-year-old since then, however, culminating in his best season to date this term, claiming six goals and four assists in Serie A for Napoli.
The Italian outfit have him under contract under 2027, and Monaco are also believed to be interested, so Chelsea's path to his signature is not completely clear.
In FourFourTwo’s opinion, while Chelsea might catch the market by surprise with this move and land a cut-price deal as a result, do they really need Anguissa?
It’s difficult to see how, barring injuries, he dislodges the most expensively assembled midfield in history in Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez – and even then, he has to battle the likes of Romeo Lavia and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall waiting in the wings.
Both sides must consider whether this is truly the best move for them, but good luck to anyone trying to tame Chelsea’s chequebook
Anguissa is estimated to be worth €27m, according to Transfermarkt.
Isaac Stacey Stronge is a freelance football writer working for FourFourTwo, Manchester United and Football League World. He has been a season ticket holder at Stockport County throughout the Hatters’ meteoric rise from the National League North to League One and is a die-hard Paddy Madden fan.