Chelsea set Moises Caicedo price ahead of shock Saudi Pro League move: report

Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo has been put up for sale ahead of interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Despite success so far in the Conference League, the Blues are enduring another tough season in the Premier League with Champions League qualification still no foregone conclusion and critics of Enzo Maresca circling.

The club are looking at the possibility of a third season under Todd Boehly's BlueCo ownership without getting into the top four – and there is now interest in a few of Chelsea's star players from elsewhere.

Chelsea star Moises Caicedo is wanted by Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr

Al Nassr are building a superteam with Cristiano Ronaldo and Jhon Duran signed from the Premier League (Image credit: Getty Images)

Caicedo became Chelsea's second-most expensive signing ever when he joined the club in 2023 for a base fee of £100 million – and he may yet surpass Enzo Fernandez as the West Londoners' record signing, should he meet £15m worth of add-ons, as per the Guardian.

After a rocky start at Stamford Bridge, the 23-year-old no.6 – ranked at no.7 in FourFourTwo's list of the best defensive midfielders in the world right now – has improved this season, even captaining the Blues on occasion under Maresca.

Chelsea's ownership may well be tempted to sell Caicedo

The Telegraph have reported that Chelsea chiefs are tempted to cash in on Caicedo amid interest from Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

BlueCo have set the price on the Ecuadorian as £100m – what they paid – with the Express claiming that the ownership are tempted by Caicedo's sale, with one eye on another spending spree this summer.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This potential willingness to cash in may cause a rift with manager Maresca, who referred to Caicedo as “one of the best, or the best defensive midfielder in the world” after beating Tottenham earlier this month – though there's no guarantee that the Italian will still be in the role this summer, even if he does bring the Conference League trophy back to the capital.

FourFourTwo understands that Chelsea are reluctant to listen to offers for either of their £100m midfielders, Fernandez or Caicedo, with several underperforming big buys favoured for an exit this summer.

Maresca would hate to lose his star (Image credit: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

The power will reside with Caicedo on this deal, however, with it ultimately being his decision as to whether it's too early in his career to leave Europe.

Transfermarkt values the former Brighton man at €80m. Chelsea host Legia Warsaw before travelling the short distance to Craven Cottage on Sunday, as Premier League action resumes in West London.