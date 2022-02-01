Chelsea sign teenage striker Mason Burstow from Charlton
By PA Staff published
Chelsea have confirmed the signing of teenage striker Mason Burstow from Charlton for an undisclosed fee.
The 18-year-old will be loaned back to the League One side for the rest of the season, having played 14 games and scored six goals so far.
Addicks boss Johnnie Jackson told Charlton TV: “He is someone that we love here. I’m really fond of him and love his attitude, it has been great to see him develop.
“We’re enjoying helping him develop and giving him the opportunities he’s had so far. It is great the club has got a deal the chairman is happy with and that we are getting him back on loan.”
