Chelsea skipper Terry back in training

Chelsea captain John Terry returned to training on Monday as he stepped up his rehabilitation from a foot injury.

The veteran centre-back sustained strained foot ligaments during the 2-2 draw at Swansea City and missed last Friday's 2-1 Premier League loss to Liverpool.

Antonio Conte felt his side missed Terry's organisational qualities during that defeat and, although his is set to remain on the sidelines for Tuesday's EFL Cup tie against Leicester City, his recovery remains on track.

Terry posted a picture to his Instagram page showing him doing some ball work with a member of Chelsea's coaching staff.

"I think we missed the organisation [of Terry] in certain situations: free-kicks, throw-ins. You must pay attention," said former Italy boss Conte following the Liverpool reverse.