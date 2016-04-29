Chelsea skipper Terry to return for Tottenham clash
Chelsea will welcome back John Terry and his central-defensive partner Gary Cahill for the game against Tottenham on Monday.
John Terry will make his Chelsea return in Monday's Premier League clash with Tottenham at Stamford Bridge.
The former England captain has not played since the 2-2 draw with West Ham in March due to Achilles and hamstring injuries.
But he is due to play a part in Monday's London derby and could line-up alongside fellow returnee Gary Cahill.
Chelsea interim manager Guus Hiddink told a news conference on Friday: "They have both participated in this week's training. They are okay to come into the first 18.
"It's good to have them back, because John was out for a longer period because of injury. Gary a little bit the same."
Chelsea have endured a disappointing season but possess a proud record against Spurs, having not lost to their London rivals at Stamford Bridge since 1990.
Hiddink added: "Chelsea have always been strong in the past at Stamford Bridge and I hope we can continue it.
"We want to continue that [even though] I am not a man of statistics."
Spurs' title challenge could be over by Monday with Leicester City able to clinch the trophy with a win at Manchester United the day before.
Although they are likely to fall short, Hiddink remains a fan of Tottenham's approach this season under Mauricio Pochettino.
"They have a large squad and have had a good season. I respect the work Pochettino is doing, and it shows in the team," he said.
"I see them play in the way you would like a team to play - which is attractive. He [Pochettino] is doing a very good job there.
"The squad is strong. Even when [the suspended] Dele Alli is not playing his replacement will try to do a strong job as well.
"They are defensively well organised, and have a strong urge to attack with their full-back, midfield, attack."
