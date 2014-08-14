Chelsea squad set to soar, says Mourinho

Jose Mourinho said his Chelsea squad is set to dominate for seasons to come, as they prepare to embark on the 2014-15 league season.

Signings Diego Costa, Cesc Fabregas, Filipe Luis and Didier Drogba have bolstered the Blues' stocks, as they look to break back into the top two for the first time in four seasons.

However, Mourinho pointed out the likes of Eden Hazard, Andre Schurrle and Oscar - all aged 23 and under - are key parts of the team at Stamford Bridge, and will be an ominous force if they stay in west London.

"It's a squad for tomorrow, for next season and also a squad with big possibilities for the next five, 10 years with so many young people, so I like my squad very much," the Portuguese tactician said.

"There is no manager in the world that has the perfect squad. No manager that says 'My squad is perfect' or couldn't improve in certain positions.

"The only thing I can say is that I like very much the squad. The club was fantastic because it gave me the three targets I was asking, in the left-back, a midfield player and a striker.

"In fact, it gave me two strikers because Didier is also back. So we have the squad that we want to have, we don't say it's perfect, we don't say it's the best, we say we like very much our squad."