Chelsea target Dzeko will play as long as he's at Roma, Di Francesco claims

Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco has no intention of dropping Edin Dzeko despite the striker seemingly nearing a move to Chelsea.

Dzeko has been tipped to arrive at Stamford Bridge, with the Blues seemingly keen to bring in an imposing physical presence to lead the line, Andy Carroll and Peter Crouch having previously been touted as candidates.

After Roma sporting director Monchi denied a €50million deal for Dzeko and Emerson Palmieri had been agreed with Chelsea, the Bosnia-Herzegovina international struck a 91st-minute equaliser to earn a 1-1 draw at Sampdoria on Wednesday.

Di Francesco has no intention of reducing the striker's game time despite uncertainty about his future, which will ultimately be determined by the club.

"He made himself available for the game, despite the many rumours. He is a player who sometimes you can see little of, but then he appears," said the Roma coach.

"It's a choice for the club, determined by many factors. As long as I have the player I will play him, because he has always shown me commitment, seriousness and professionalism.

"Dzeko is a decisive player and he's the one who scored the most goals for my team.

"The sooner the transfer market ends, the sooner we will find a Dzeko with more serenity.

"But for his part his availability is always the same."