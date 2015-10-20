Chelsea targeting quadruple - Mourinho

Jose Mourinho is refusing to prioritise Europe over the Premier League, boldly claiming Chelsea could still win the quadruple this season.

Chelsea remain in all four competitions but have endured a terrible start to the new campaign, trailing leaders Manchester City by 10 points after losing four of their nine league games.

However, the Portuguese manager is remaining defiant in the face of criticism ahead of Chelsea's Group G clash against Dynamo Kiev.

"When you prioritise in this league, you have a big risk, which is the risk of not winning the Champions League and not finishing top four, and not playing Champions League the next season,” Mourinho said.

"So, we cannot prioritise in this league. We have to go all the way and ensure we finish top four."

Pressure on the 52-year-old eased slightly after a 2-0 home win over Aston Villa and Mourinho is refusing to rule out an unprecedented trophy haul.

"We can win all four [competitions], we can lose all four. I think it is possible, but I think it’s also possible to lose all four. Everything is open. We are in October," he said.

"For us, it depends on other teams, depends on other results. We don’t depend on ourselves, we depend on what happens also in other matches and other teams."