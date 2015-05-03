Chelsea title win will not lead to domination - Mourinho

Jose Mourinho does not believe that Chelsea's Premier League title success will necessarily lead to a period of domination.

Chelsea clinched a fourth Premier League title with three games to spare courtesy of a hard-fought 1-0 win over Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Eden Hazard, the PFA Player of the Year, fittingly made the decisive contribution with a headed rebound after his poor penalty had been kept out by Julian Speroni.

Mourinho - who collects a third Premier League title medal after winning the competition twice in his first stint in charge - also led Chelsea to League Cup glory this season, but warned that the chasing pack will come back stronger.

"The group started with the Capital One Cup and now the Premier League," he told Sky Sports.

"But we know the country where we are and every other team that can win it will come back even stronger every season.

"It's not a country to be a force and dominate football. But we will try to deliver and be top of the league and to win again."

Mourinho was asked whether this success was the best of his Premier League victories, but the Portuguese said it would be wrong to rank his achievements.

"I don't want to say that [this is the most important]," he added. "Every title is a consequence of hard work, is a reason to be happy and proud. I can't [rank them].

"This one is my last title so it is my last one. For sure I will try to get another."