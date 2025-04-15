Chelsea are still in the running to win the quadruple this season and are still unbeaten in across all domestic competitions.

Sonia Bompastor's team have already lifted the League Cup final after beating Manchester City 2-1 in March.

The FA Cup, Champions League and Women's Super League are still on the line but what do they have to do to claim three more trophies this campaign?

Chelsea: What more do they need to do?

Sonia Bompastor has not lost a domestic game with Chelsea since taking charge at the start of the season (Image credit: Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

In the WSL, Chelsea are currently six points clear of Arsenal and Manchester United with four games left of the season.

If all three clubs continue to win all of their games, the Blues need three more wins to secure their sixth WSL trophy in a row.

Signings like Lucy Bronze have boosted Chelsea this campaign (Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course if the Gunners or United drop points and Chelsea do not then the landscape of the Blues' route to the trophy would change. But three wins will guarantee the title.

Chelsea secured their spot in the FA Cup final with a 2-1 win over Liverpool on 12 April.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This has set up a final against Manchester United, the team who knocked them out of the competition last year at the semi-final stage.

The Blues will be favourites for the trophy on 18 May as that semi-final was the only time United have beaten Chelsea. But it will be a tasty match at Wembley with United the defending champions.

Lauren James has been a consistent talent for Chelsea (Image credit: Getty Images)

The trophy Chelsea have been chasing for years but have never got over the line is the Champions League. The closest they ever came was in 2021 when they reached the final for the first time. However, they lost 4-0 to Barcelona.

The Spanish giants are Chelsea's opponents in the semi-final on the 20 and 27 April respectively. This is the third season in a row that Barca and the Blues have faced each other at this stage of the competition and Barcelona have beaten Chelsea in the last two seasons.

It will be a difficult task to overcome Barca as they are not only the defending champions but they have the likes of Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmati, who is top of FourFourTwo's best current player list, in their ranks.

If they do beat Barca over two legs, they will progress to the final. They will then have to beat either Arsenal or Lyon in the final to claim the European title.

If Chelsea do manage to get the quadruple over the line they will become the first English club to do so since Arsenal in the 2006/07 season.