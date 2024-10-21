Chelsea wonderkid breaks long-standing Neymar record, in hugely promising signs for Blues

Chelsea have an extremely exciting prospect on their hands, after one of their youngsters broke a long-standing Neymar record.

In 2009, Neymar contributed 16 goals and assists for Santos in Brazil's Serie A, at the time the record for the most goal contributions for an U17 player. That record has now been beaten by a player Chelsea have signed, in what is certainly an exciting prospect for the Blues' future.

While Chelsea have faced plenty of criticism in recent years for their approach in the transfer market, it seems certain decisions are set to pay off wonderfully...

Chelsea star breaks Neymar record

Estevao Willian will sign for Chelsea next summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Estevao Willian, nicknamed Messinho, is set to join Chelsea in July 2025 once he turns 18, in a deal worth a reported £56m. For the time being, though, Estevao Willian has been tearing up Brazil's Serie A with Palmeiras.

Still only 17, the Brazil youngster has scored 10 goals and assisted a further eight during the 2024 season - and there are still eight games remaining for the right-winger to add even more goals and assists to that tally.

That goal contribution return is not only better than the record Neymar posted 15 years ago - it's also better than any other youngster from the 21st century. For comparison purposes, Endrick managed 11 goals in Serie A as a 17-year-old, Vinicius Jr had seven and Rodrygo also got 11.

Estevao in training with Brazil (Image credit: Getty Images)

Estevao's performances have helped Palmeiras to second in the table, just one point behind leaders Botafogo. He's clearly impressed national team manager Dorival Junior, too, with Estevao having played twice for the Brazil senior side in September, during their World Cup qualification games against Ecuador and Paraguay.

Though highly-rated and clearly an exciting talent, the left-footed right-winger will face a fight on his hands to force his way into the Chelsea starting XI. Noni Madueke has been in top form this term for Enzo Maresca's side, while Cole Palmer and Pedro Neto are also capable of filling that position, too.

He will stay at Stamford Bridge in 2025/26, though, with reports suggesting that there's no chance of Chelsea loaning him elsewhere for the season.