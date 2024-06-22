Chelsea confirm signing of 'little Messi', hailed as the 'best Brazilian since Neymar'

Chelsea have continued their busy summer with the signing of an in-demand South American starlet who is nicknamed "little Messi" and has been described as "the best Brazilian player since Neymar".

Mauricio Pochettino’s exit from Stamford Bridge last month marked the start of another summer of change in west London, with the Blues moving to hire Enzo Maresca from Leicester City as their new head coach.

Shortly after Maresca’s arrival was confirmed, the club announced their first signing of this latest new era, centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo, who will join on a free transfer when his Fulham deal expires at the end of June.

The club’s latest signing is one for the future, as Chelsea confirmed on Saturday that they have agreed a deal to sign Palmeiras’ 17-year-old forward Estevao Willian.

The teenager will officially join Chelsea next summer but has already appeared 10 times in the Brazilian Serie A and in the Copa Libertadores.

According to the Mail, the club have paid a fee of £28 million for the forward, who and is nicknamed Messinho (little Messi) due to supposed similarities between his playing style and that of the Argentina great.

He has also been praised by 1994 World Cup winner Branco, Brazil's coordinator for the youth teams, who predicts Estevao will not take long to break into the national side.

Estevao Willian will join Chelsea next summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

“It’s been a long time since we’ve had these kids there and Brazil has a spectacular generation,” Branco told Brazilian outlet Canal WAMO.

“Brazil for 2026 will arrive very strong, they’ll arrive with strength, speed and quality.

“Estevao, for me, with all due respect to the others, this is something serious, something that I’ve never said and I’m going to say – since Neymar, he is the greatest player I’ve seen born in Brazil.

“This is my opinion, you’ve seen him close, you know. This is Brazil, they’re all spectacular but this boy, his ceiling is a bit higher.”

