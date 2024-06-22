Chelsea confirm signing of 'little Messi', hailed as the 'best Brazilian since Neymar'

By
published

Chelsea have sealed a deal to bring one of South America's most highly-rated young talents to Stamford Bridge

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca, during his time as Leicester City boss
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca, during his time as Leicester City boss (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea have continued their busy summer with the signing of an in-demand South American starlet who is nicknamed "little Messi" and has been described as "the best Brazilian player since Neymar".

Mauricio Pochettino’s exit from Stamford Bridge last month marked the start of another summer of change in west London, with the Blues moving to hire Enzo Maresca from Leicester City as their new head coach.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.