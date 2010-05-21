Chester back in business

Spokesman Jeff Banks announced: “The local council have granted us the lease to the Deva Stadium for an initial five year period, which allows us to get started in earnest as we look to reform the club."

Chester City entered liquidation on March 10 2010 following 10 months in administration and were only able to pay their players twice throughout the whole of last season.

Consequently they were expelled from the Football Conference and one assumed that this would be the end of the club for good.

However, a group of supporters realised where the club was going early and started making plans as to how they could keep their club alive. This culminated with the City Fans United group applying to the FA to reform the club the day that it went into liquidation.

Since October 2009 work has been done to put together business plans, electing a board and setting up bank accounts in the hope that CFU could acquire the stadium.

Now this has happened and that the FA have approved the business plans the club have started their search for a manager. Should everything be passed at the National League Systems AGM in June, the club will play their first game under the reformed name of Chester FC in August.

As well as acquiring the stadium the club have also received backing from one of the world’s largest credit card firms, Bank of America.

Banks added: “For us to have the support of one of the world’s biggest credit card lenders is absolutely tremendous. Bank of America’s UK headquarters are based here in Chester and they are helping to lay the foundations of Chester FC for future generations to enjoy.”

Because an application was submitted to the FA immediately after they entered administration Chester FC will not be required to re-start from the very bottom of the football pyramid.

Instead this historic club, which has been in existence since 1885 and produced Ian Rush from its academy, will start the next phase of its journey two or three leagues below the Conference in either the Evo Stick Premier League or the Evo Stick Division One North (formerly known as the Unibond League).

To get involved with Chester FC or to apply for the vacant managers position visit www.cityfansunited.com.

By Kieran Lovelock

