Chicharito scores from outside the box for Bayer Leverkusen

The international break looks to have posed no issues for Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez . If anything, it appears to have strengthened him.

After scoring in Mexico's first qualifier of the international break and coming on as a second-half substitute in the second , the forward was back in Germany for Bayer Leverkusen's match Friday against Wolfsburg.

And he scored a veritable golazo to extend Laverkusen's lead. With the home side already a goal up, Chicharito, who came on as a second-half substitute in the 61st minute, received the ball at the corner of the box from Karim Bellarabi. Rather than try to work inside, he curled a shot attempt into the back of the net for his 15th league goal of the campaign.

Chicharito's first goal in six games for Leverkusen gives the hosts a 2-0 lead over Wolfsburg. April 1, 2016

Hernandez put in Vladen Yurchenko to earn an assist on Leverkusen's third goal of the game, which secured the 3-0 result. The victory puts Leverkusen back into the Champions League places ahead of the rest of the weekend's action.