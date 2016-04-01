Chicharito scores from outside the box for Bayer Leverkusen
The Mexican forward was back on the scoresheet in domestic action after scoring a beautiful goal in Friday's return to Bundesliga play.
The international break looks to have posed no issues for Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez . If anything, it appears to have strengthened him.
After scoring in Mexico's first qualifier of the international break and coming on as a second-half substitute in the second , the forward was back in Germany for Bayer Leverkusen's match Friday against Wolfsburg.
And he scored a veritable golazo to extend Laverkusen's lead. With the home side already a goal up, Chicharito, who came on as a second-half substitute in the 61st minute, received the ball at the corner of the box from Karim Bellarabi. Rather than try to work inside, he curled a shot attempt into the back of the net for his 15th league goal of the campaign.
Chicharito's first goal in six games for Leverkusen gives the hosts a 2-0 lead over Wolfsburg. April 1, 2016
Hernandez put in Vladen Yurchenko to earn an assist on Leverkusen's third goal of the game, which secured the 3-0 result. The victory puts Leverkusen back into the Champions League places ahead of the rest of the weekend's action.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.