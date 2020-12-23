Chiefs held by Agosto in Caf CL

Kaizer Chiefs were left frustrated after playing out to a goalless draw with Primeiro de Agosto in their Caf Champions League first round first-leg on Wednesday evening.

Gavin Hunt made three changes to his side that drew 1-1 ith Bloemfontein Celtic over the weekend as Philani Zulu, Willard Katsande and Lazalous Kambole return to the line-up, replacing Daniel Cardoso, Anthony Akumu Agay and Leonardo Castro, respectively.

The game got off to a slow start with both sides trying to find their rhythm in the opening exchanges of the match.

Khama Billiat thought he had given his side the lead in the 15th minute when he found the net from close range but his goal was disallowed for offside.

Amakhosi nearly broke the deadlock in the 24th minute nut Eric Mathoho's powerful header crashed off the woodwork.

Both sides pushed forward in the closing stages of the first half but neither side were able to take the lead as the game went into the half time break.

Amakhosi came out with intent in the second half and saw more possession of the ball but failed to break down Agosto's defence.

Hunt made his first substitution of the game on the hour mark when Leonardo Castro came on to replace Njabulo Blom.

Castro nearly made an instant impact after his solid strike forced Da Costa into a diving save before Eric Mathoho headed a big chance from a corner wide of the mark.

Chiefs continued to press forward in the closing stages of the game but were unable to find the winning goals as both teams shared the spoils at the FNB Stadium.