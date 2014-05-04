Chiellini: Juventus deserve title trio

Juve would have been awarded a 30th Serie A title had they beaten Atalanta on Monday regardless, but Roma's crushing reverse at struggling Catania on Sunday means Rudi Garcia's men can now longer catch Antonio Conte's side at the top of the table.

The triumph underlines Juve's dominance of the Italian league in recent seasons, and helps soften the blow of exiting the UEFA Europa League at the hands of Benfica in Thursday's semi-final.

Chiellini, who has appeared in 29 of Juventus' 35 league games so far this campaign, feels he and his team-mates are worthy champions, with Conte's charges in with a chance of breaking Inter's record of reaching 97 points, achieved in 2006-07.

"We've fought hard through the highs and lows for this historic feat," he told the club's official website.

"And we'll rejoice in all of the emotions of the last few months in the coming days.

"Our strength has been our refusal to write Roma off when everyone was considering the Scudetto already won.

"It wasn't, and we couldn't allow ourselves any slip-ups. We've deserved this, and now we have to thank Roma for pushing us beyond 100 per cent.

"It's been the Scudetto of records. An incredible campaign with 93 points picked up so far, but there are still three games left for us to enter into the Italian football history books."