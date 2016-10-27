Chiellini: Juventus wanted to send a message

Giorgio Chiellini has stressed Juventus were keen to send out a message against Sampdoria following their surprising loss versus AC Milan at the weekend.

The reigning champions were beaten 1-0 at San Siro on Saturday, but bounced back with a comfortable 4-1 win at home on Wednesday.

Chiellini struck twice to ensure Juve held onto their two-point advantage over Roma at the Serie A summit.

"We wanted to send out a message. The key was to put Saturday behind us and start again," Chiellini told the club's official website.

"We want to keep developing, keep getting better and keep winning.

"Only a fool would think the league was already won after just 10 games. We are never satisfied as a team and our performance proved that tonight, as individuals and as a group. The forwards, for example, showed their quality and worked really hard."

Juventus face fellow title candidates Napoli on Saturday and Chiellini has urged his team-mates to keep their calm.

"The match versus Napoli will be an important game but you have to keep a cool head whoever you are playing, as we have always done," he added.

"We can still gel even more, but we have the desire and determination."