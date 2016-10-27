Chiellini: Juventus wanted to send a message
Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini was delighted to see his side return to winning ways and wants more of the same against Napoli.
Giorgio Chiellini has stressed Juventus were keen to send out a message against Sampdoria following their surprising loss versus AC Milan at the weekend.
The reigning champions were beaten 1-0 at San Siro on Saturday, but bounced back with a comfortable 4-1 win at home on Wednesday.
Chiellini struck twice to ensure Juve held onto their two-point advantage over Roma at the Serie A summit.
"We wanted to send out a message. The key was to put Saturday behind us and start again," Chiellini told the club's official website.
"We want to keep developing, keep getting better and keep winning.
"Only a fool would think the league was already won after just 10 games. We are never satisfied as a team and our performance proved that tonight, as individuals and as a group. The forwards, for example, showed their quality and worked really hard."
Juventus face fellow title candidates Napoli on Saturday and Chiellini has urged his team-mates to keep their calm.
"The match versus Napoli will be an important game but you have to keep a cool head whoever you are playing, as we have always done," he added.
"We can still gel even more, but we have the desire and determination."
