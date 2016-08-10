Chievo president dreaming of Balotelli swoop

Chievo president Luca Campedelli insists he would be delighted to bring wayward striker Mario Balotelli back to Serie A.

Italy international Balotelli is not part of Jurgen Klopp's plans at Liverpool this season - the 25-year-old is training with the under-23 side after an unsuccessful loan return to AC Milan last season.

Over recent days, the team from Verona have emerged as a possible destination for the former Manchester City forward, although Balotelli's wage demands could prove prohibitive.

Nevertheless, Campedelli is an admirer of a player he feels has been unfairly scapegoated throughout a colourful career.

"Dreaming does not cost anything," Campedelli, who would be bringing Balotelli back to within an hour's drive of his native Brescia if a move came to fruition, told Tuttosport.

"I like Balotelli, the player can hardly be questioned. Yet, I also like the guy. I think too many times he has ended up at gunpoint."