Chile's Isla hopeful on Juventus future

The 26-year-old, who can also play in midfield, is currently in action at the FIFA World Cup and has helped his country to victories over Australia and Spain.

Despite being a regular in Jorge Sampaoli's side, Isla has struggled to merit a regular berth at the Juventus Stadium since arriving from Udinese in 2012 and made just 18 Serie A outings last term

However, Isla is hopeful he can become an important figure for the Scudetto holders.

"I am working hard for both Chile and Juventus, for me it is all good," he said.

"Will I stay at Juventus? I know that all the fans support me.

"I have learned from many players at Juventus and continue to work.

"If the coach wants me to return then I am glad, because I want to do my best at the World Cup and then return soon to Juventus."