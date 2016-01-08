China part company with Perrin

China have parted company with head coach Alain Perrin following a disappointing World Cup qualifying campaign.

French coach Perrin took charge of China in February 2014 and he led them to the quarter-finals of the Asian Cup last year.

However, China are third in their group in the second round of World Cup qualification with two matches remaining.

With Qatar guaranteed top spot and a place in the third round of Asia qualifiers, China are chasing one of the best runners-up spots to progress.

And the Chinese Football Association has opted to make a change ahead of March's double header against Maldives and Qatar.