Chinese association official held over matchfixing

Shao Wenzhong, general manager of the China Football Industrial Development Corp., had been reported as missing after disappearing six days earlier. The official Xinhua news agency said he had been in police custody that entire time.

"As soon as he is done assisting the investigation, he will return," Wei Di, head of the football department in the sports ministry, was quoted as saying.

The government has been trying to root out the match-fixing and corruption which have plagued the sport in China, arresting 20 officials this year, including the head of the national football association.

