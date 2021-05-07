Chris Basham and Sander Berge in contention for relegated Sheffield United

Chris Basham and Sander Berge are both set to feature for Sheffield United when they face Crystal Palace at Bramall Lane.

Neither player reported any ill effects after returning from their respective injuries in the defeat at Tottenham last week, with Berge pushing for his first start this year.

Caretaker boss Paul Heckingbottom has no fresh injury concerns but Oli McBurnie (foot), Billy Sharp (thigh) and Jack O’Connell (knee) all remain sidelined.

Palace top goalscorer Wilfried Zaha will be fit to lead the line against the Blades.

The attacker reported discomfort in his groin ahead of last Saturday’s loss to Manchester City but played the whole 90 minutes and has trained this week.

Roy Hodgson is still without Nathan Ferguson (match fitness), Mamadou Sakho (thigh), James McArthur (calf) and Connor Wickham (muscle), but James Tomkins is back in contention after a serious eye injury.

Sheffield United provisional squad: Ramsdale, Foderingham, Baldock, Stevens,

Lowe, Egan, Jagielka, Basham, Berge, Bryan, Bogle, Ampadu, Fleck, Lundstram, Norwood, Osborn, Ndiaye, Mousset, Burke, McGoldrick, Brewster.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Ward, Cahill, Kouyate, Van Aanholt, Riedewald, Milivojevic, Ayew, Eze, Zaha, Benteke, Butland, Clyne, Dann, Kelly, Tomkins, Mitchell, Schlupp, McCarthy, Mateta, Batshuayi, Hannam, Hennessey, Rak-Sakyi.