Christensen: Bundesliga is more exciting than the Premier League

Borussia Monchengladbach's Chelsea loanee Andreas Christensen believes the Bundesliga is a more entertaining competition than the Premier League.

The Denmark international is in the second year of a temporary spell with Gladbach and he is loving life in the German top flight due to the open nature of the game.

"I have only played one game in the Premier League so far, but I obviously trained with my Chelsea team-mates on a daily basis. It is still a different comparison to make, though," the centre-back told the Bundesliga's official website.

"Perhaps the Premier League is a bit more organised defensively. It is very difficult to create chances in the Premier League.

"The Bundesliga is the more entertaining league. Almost every game is [played] at a breathtaking pace, up and down, back and forth, attack and counter-attack.

"And another thing that is different is the training culture, which is much harder in the Bundesliga than in the Premier League. It is really hard work here."

Christensen, 20, has been a key figure for Monchengladbach this campaign, making 10 appearances in all competitions.