Christian Doidge eager to chalk up career century as Hibernian face Kilmarnock

Frustrated Hibernian striker Christian Doidge insists there are no hard feelings watching sidekick Kevin Nesbit find the net regularly while the wait to finally chalk up his career century rumbles on.

The former Dagenham and Redbridge, Forest Green and Bolton forward has notched 99 strikes since turning professional at the age of 21.

But the Welshman has hit a lean patch of late following his last strike in September’s 2-2 draw with Rangers and his mini drought is now into its fifth week.

While the frustrations are growing after a six-game barren run, strike partner Nesbit has continued to impress and netted a double in a Premiership victory against Hamilton before striking the winner in a Betfred Cup clash with Cove Rangers.

Doidge, however, is just happy to see the hotly-tipped Scotland prospect shine and hopes he can join him on the scoresheet and finally reach his ton-up milestone when Hibs travel to Rugby Park to face Kilmarnock on Saturday.

“I’m delighted for Kevin,” said Doidge. “The only thing that’s a bit of a pain is that I’m on 99 professional goals and I’m so close to the 100th.

“That’s killing me even more.

“Kev has been outstanding since he came in and I think we compliment each other quite well.

“He’s a natural goalscorer who works his socks off so I couldn’t be more happy for him.

“The century of goals has not been playing on my mind too much but I do know that it’s there.

“To get that next one would be massive for my career. It will be nice when I finally get it and hopefully it’s soon because it has been a bit frustrating these last few games.

“You don’t want it to linger on and on, so hopefully I can take my next opportunity and then move onto the next target.

“You go into every game believing you’re going to score but you do leave a bit frustrated when you don’t.

“As a striker, you go through these little spells and it’s down to me to work hard on the training pitch and try to make it right.

“I’ve got another chance against Kilmarnock and to try to help the team win.”