‘Bale’s overhead kick showed that football is sometimes more improvisation than planning. He scored like that because he needed to’ Marcelo on what it meant to assist Gareth Bale’s Champions League final stunner against Liverpool

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The Welshman’s superlative overhead kick helped see off Liverpool in the 2018 Champions League final

Gareth Bale launches himself into the air to score an overhead kick for Real Madrid against Liverpool in the 2018 Champions League final.
Bale's brilliant overhead kick came shortly after he was introduced off the bench (Image credit: Getty Images)

The ability to deliver when the stakes are at their highest is what separates the very good from the all-time greats.

Goals in the biggest games go down in history, so when a strike such as Gareth Bale’s spectacular overhead kick that helped seal Real Madrid’s 13th European Cup go in, they are remembered forever.

That was the go-ahead goal against Liverpool in the 2018 final, as the Welshman made a 29-minute game-changing cameo by netting twice to secure the Spanish side’s 3-1 victory in Kyiv.

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Marcelo on what it meant to assist Bale’s 2018 Champions League final brace

Gareth Bale scores with an incredible overhead kick for Real Madrid in the 2018 Champions League final against Liverpool in Kyiv

Marcelo provided the cross for Bale's spectacular goal (Image credit: Alamy)

While the history books will credit Bale as the matchwinner, the former Tottenham winger had his Brazilian team-mate Marcelo to thank for laying on two assists.

Bale’s overhead kick came courtesy of a Marcelo cross from the left - albeit one which the Brazilian did not expect the Wales international to score from.

Captain Marcelo celebrates with the trophy after Real Madrid&#039;s victory over Liverpool in the 2022 Champions League final

Marcelo would win five Champions League titles with Madrid (Image credit: Alamy)

“No, because I wanted to send the ball into another area,” Marcelo admits to FourFourTwo eight years on. “But it brushed slightly off Sadio Mané’s foot and Bale had to improvise that finish.

“I could say it was a calculated assist, but that would be false!”

For Marcelo, this goal showed the sport of football at its unpredictable best.

“That goal showed that football is sometimes more improvisation than planning,” he continues.

“Bale scored with an overhead kick because he needed to, not because it had been prepared.”

The former Fluminense star would lay on a second assist with seven minutes of the final remaining, as he found Bale in space, who tried his luck from range and saw a swerving shot go through the hands of Loris Karius, who had also made an error for Karim Benzema’s opener.

Gareth Bale celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid in the 2018 Champions League final against Liverpool.

Bale's brace settled the 2018 Champions League final (Image credit: Getty Images)

“If I have to choose one of the two assists, it would be the second,” Marcelo says.

“Because I executed a precise switch of play that nobody expected, which allowed Bale to finish freely, albeit with Loris Karius’ error.”

The 3-1 victory over Liverpool saw Marcelo earn the fourth of his five Champions League winners’ medals, even if it was Bale who took the headlines that evening.

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade, Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor. Mewis has had stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others and worked at FourFourTwo throughout Euro 2024, reporting on the tournament. In addition to his journalist work, Mewis is also the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team. Now working as a digital marketing coordinator at Harrogate Town, too, Mewis counts some of his best career moments as being in the iconic Spygate press conference under Marcelo Bielsa and seeing his beloved Leeds lift the Championship trophy during lockdown.

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