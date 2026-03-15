‘I would like to play against my brother – him for Ghana and me for Spain. My parents would have a heart attack because they wouldn’t know who to go with!’ Nico Williams hoping to live out his World Cup dream this summer
The Spanish winger could come up against his brother Inaki at this summer’s tournament
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Join the club
Get full access to premium articles, exclusive features and a growing list of member rewards.
Spain will head to North America this summer as European champions and one of the favourites to win the World Cup.
Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams emerged as one of La Roja’s key players during their run to the Euro 2024 title and the 23-year-old is dreaming big ahead of his first World Cup.
Like the rest of his team-mates, he has the dream of hoisting up the World Cup trophy in New Jersey in July, but he also has a more personal goal this summer.Article continues below
Nico Williams on coming up against his brother
“We have a very important challenge, and I hope to win the World Cup,” Nico tells FourFourTwo, making no secret of his ambition. “I think we’re going to win the World Cup with the team we have.
“There are world-class players who are going to help us. We have big rivals like France, England and Argentina, who are very tough, but I have a lot of confidence in ourselves. We’re going to try to go step-by-step. Winning the World Cup would be the icing on the cake.”
Nico’s other ambition this summer concerns his elder brother, Inaki, who pledged his international allegiance to Ghana, birthplace of the siblings’ parents in 2022 and has win 25 caps for the Black Stars.
There’s a small chance that the pair could play against each other this summer, a scenario the club team-mates have never faced before and may never have the chance to do again.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Spain play group games against Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay – if they win Group H and Ghana can finish second in England’s group, it would put Nico and Inaki on a collision course in the last 16, if they both make it through their matches in the first knockout round.
“I don’t know if we’ll be able to meet at some point, but I would like to play against my brother – him for Ghana and me for Spain,” says Nico, who has 30 international caps himself.
“It would be a very nice duel – I think my parents would have a heart attack because they wouldn’t know who to go with!
“I hope I can play against him and win, although he’s going to score five goals if we do meet each other.
“My brother knows all about the team we have – Ghana are also a good team. I hope we can cross paths – if we do, we’ll win, for sure!”
Spain begin their World Cup with a June 15 clash against Cape Verde, while Ghana kick off against Panama three days later.
For more than a decade, Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor. Mewis has had stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others and worked at FourFourTwo throughout Euro 2024, reporting on the tournament. In addition to his journalist work, Mewis is also the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team. Now working as a digital marketing coordinator at Harrogate Town, too, Mewis counts some of his best career moments as being in the iconic Spygate press conference under Marcelo Bielsa and seeing his beloved Leeds lift the Championship trophy during lockdown.
- Chris FlanaganSenior Staff Writer
- Matt FrohlichVideo Manager
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.