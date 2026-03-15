How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United: Free Stream & TV Info for Women's League Cup final 2026

Watch Chelsea Women vs Manchester United in the Women's League Cup final this weekend, with all the broadcast details right here in this guide.

Chelsea vs Manchester United key information • Date: Sunday, 15 March 2026 • Kick-off time: 2:15pm GMT / 10:15pm ET • Venue: Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol • Free Stream: BBC iPlayer (U.K.) • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

Chelsea arrive to the League Cup final as three-time winners and current holders of the trophy, while Manchester United are appearing in the final for the first time.

In the first opportunity for silverware this season, both teams will be desperate to get their hands on the trophy at Ashton Gate in Bristol.

Fridolina Rolfo said United were "ready for battle" as the underdogs, while Lucy Bronze said "being at Chelsea is always about cup finals and winning trophies."

FourFourTwo has all the information on live streams and TV channels so you can watch Chelsea vs Manchester United in the League Cup final online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Chelsea vs Manchester United from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Chelsea vs Manchester United. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United in the UK

Chelsea vs Manchester United in the FA Cup will be broadcast live in the UK for free on BBC iPlayer.

Alternatively, you can watch it through Sky Sports, who will broadcast the match on Sky Sports Mix.

Can I watch Chelsea vs Manchester United in the US?

Unfortunately, it appears Chelsea vs Manchester United has slipped through the cracks in the US.

Visiting America from the UK? NordVPN can unlock your Women's FA Cup broadcast.

Chelsea vs Manchester United: League Cup final preview

This is a rematch of last year’s FA Cup final, when Chelsea ran out 3–0 winners over United at Wembley to complete their domestic treble.

Now, however, the gap between the two clubs feels narrower than ever. United currently sit one point above Chelsea in the WSL table and will believe they have every chance of beating last year's League Cup champions.

Marc Skinner’s United are in this final for the first time, creating more history for the club.

Manchester United beat European champions Arsenal in the semi-final, something unthinkable a few years ago. The togetherness of the Manchester United squad is something that summer signing Fridolina Rolfo believes is the foundation of this group being on the cusp of more history.

"It feels great,” the 32-year-old said. “We've been having a great season so far and now, reaching a final, it feels absolutely amazing.

“We are super excited because it's these games you want to play, so we're really looking forward to it."

United will head into the final as underdogs - a tag shaped largely by their record against Chelsea. United have beaten the Blues just once in 18 meetings, a victory that came in the 2024 FA Cup semi-final to book their place at Wembley. They went on to defeat Tottenham in the final to lift the first major trophy in the club’s history.

“Not being a favourite, I think that's almost the better way to go into a game,” Rolfo added. “I prefer being an underdog than a favourite, because if you're a favourite, you have all the pressure on you.

“I think this is a team that can do better than an underdog - we can perform when we need to. We have had good games against Chelsea so I hope we can continue like that and we will have a chance to win."

Meanwhile, Sonia Bompastor's Blues have more pressure on them this season than they have felt in a while.

Slipping out of the race for the Women's Super League title, they know that this could be an opportunity to reinvigorate their season. Right back Lucy Bronze knows better than most about cup finals.

“Every year you set goals for yourself and for the team,” Bronze said. “Being at Chelsea, it's always about being in cup finals, about winning trophies, keeping the club at the highest level and wanting to continue that.

“The League Cup is the first one in the season, the first time you can get your hands on some silverware.

“I think that's quite important for the momentum in this part of the season as well. So for us it's something that we're so excited for, being in the final. And to have a cup final whilst you're still in the thick of the season is really good fun.”

FourFourTwo's prediction

Chelsea 2-3 Manchester United

After being knocked out by the Blues in the recent FA Cup fifth round tie, I am tipping the 'underdogs' to get their revenge and edge it in a goalfest in Bristol.